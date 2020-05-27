Mary Amelia Grimes Jones of Chester, MD passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 23, 2020. She was 93.Born on March 7, 1927 in Stevensville, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles Ellsworth and Beulah Amelia Stallings Grimes. She grew up in the town of Stevensville and spent her entire life on Kent Island. She was a stay at home Mom for the first few years of her marriage, and as her children grew up she began working at the Pier 1 Motel in Stevensville where she remained until its closing when the Rt. 8 overpass was built. Following that she spent a few years at Holly's Motel until her retirement. During this time, she also worked in the Grimes family oyster business.She always enjoyed the simple life and in her earlier years loved to shop and have dinner out with the family. Her true passions were cooking, her rose and azalea bushes, and most of all her family. She loved huge gatherings with everyone present and the more chaos that ensued, the happier she was. She spoke lovingly of the hours spent in the family kitchen with her grandmother teaching her to cook. The family will miss her cooking, mostly her potato salad, cakes and pies, and the holidays spent at the home especially her Christmas Eve gatherings.She is survived by children Weldon "Buddy" Jones (Nancy) of Chester, MD; Carolyn Baxter of Chester, MD; Nancy Holbrook of Webster Springs, WV; Charles "Tubby" Jones (Wanda) of Cambridge, MD and the granddaughter they raised, Kathy Clark (Ben) of Stevensville, MD, along with 10 additional grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and a second that is due in July; her sister Grace Nyberg of Salina, KS and brother Edward Grimes of Stevensville, MD along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband William "Weldon" Jones, daughter Amelia Johnson and siblings Charles Grimes, Lewis Grimes, Dorothy Collins and George Grimes.The family wishes to thank Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD for the wonderful care they provided and ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to their organization in her name.