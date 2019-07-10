Resources More Obituaries for Mary Aherns Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Ann Aherns

Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mary Ann Ahrens of Chester, Maryland, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. She was 70.



She was born on July 8, 1948 in Flushing, NY, the daughter of late Thaddeus and Esther Ellis Wojno. Mary Ann grew up in Bayside, NY. As a teen, Mary Ann was a gifted dancer and spent her summers traveling and performing with the Hal Sands Manhattan Rockets Touring Troupe. Relocating to New Jersey, she met her future husband and became a lifelong Phillies fan. She worked as a buyer in Boscov's Department Store for many years. Mary Ann loved listening to John Denver songs, doing puzzles, eating Maryland crabs, and spending time with family. She was the greatest Aunt in the world, generous, kind and loving to all.



Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, William Garner Ahrens; brother Richard Wojno (Geraldine) of Solon, IA; brother-in-law Donald Ahrens of Modesto, CA; nephews Chris Wojno (Chandra), William Doonan (Christine); nieces Veronica Wojno (Mike), Victoria Wojno, Lisa Marie Sanchez (Ernie), Aschlyn Ahrens; goddaughter, Jeanne Mott and 9 grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her brother Dennis Wojno, father and mother in-law Courtice and Lillian Ahrens and her pets Penny, Floppy and Rusty.



Services will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The



Online condolences at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 17, 2019