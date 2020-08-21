1/1
Mary Ann Skolka
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Skolka of Stevensville, MD passed away on August 16, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. She was 90.

Born on December 1, 1929 in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Eva Dotson. Mary graduated the Akron City Hospital School of Nursing and Saint Joseph's College School of Nursing and had a 40-year career in nursing. She loved cooking, quilting, sewing, gardening, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her son Douglas Skolka; grandchildren Stephanie, Megan and husband Philip and great-grandchildren Sophia, Elena and Luke; son Dr. James Skolka and his wife Diane; grand children Kathryn, Sarah, Alex, Anastasia, Emma and great-grandchild Aria; sister Nancy Parker (Robert) and brother Timothy Dotson. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin Joseph Skolka; son Thomas Skolka; daughter-in-law Nora Skolka and brother Charles Dotson.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where a memorial service will begin at 3 pm. Burial will be private at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Leukemia Lymphoma Society lls.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved