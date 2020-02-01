Home

Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Community
915 Liberty Rd
Eldersburg, MD
Mary Catherine Kearney Obituary
Mary Catherine "Kay" Kearney of Stevensville, Md. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was a beautiful 83 years of age. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, James, her sister, Joan Nolan, and her brother, Michael McGinley. Kay is survived by her loving son, James (Kim) and daughter Joan Eck (Eben), and adoring grandchildren Corinne, Aidan, Seamus, Annie, Drew, Oliver, and many nieces and nephews. We shall all miss Kay's wit, humor, and stories of encouragement. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home and Chapel 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Community 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland SPCA and to the Dove House of Carroll Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.HAIGHTFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 5, 2020
