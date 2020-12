Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Elizabeth Harmon, 84, of Chestertown, MD died November 23, 2020 at Peak Heathcare in Easton, MD.



Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, December 05, 2020 at Janes UM Church in Chestertown, MD.



Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Emmanuel UM Cemetery, Pomona, MD



Arrangements by Kenneth Walley Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD



