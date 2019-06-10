Mary Phillips Rea of Stevensville, Maryland died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Chestertown. She was 83.

Born January 4, 1936 in Youngstown, OH, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Gertrude Schill Gould.

Mary attended The College of Wooster and graduated from the University of North Carolina. She worked as an economist with the federal government including the GAO and the IRS. Mary had a longtime love of the Chesapeake Bay and its rich natural history. Music was an important part of her life and she enjoyed singing with the Annapolis Chorale among other organizations. Her generous spirit brought joy to those who knew her.

Mary is survived by her husband, Richard Rea of Stevensville, MD; children, Robert Currence (Diana) of MT, and Ned Currence (Dennese Kennedy) of WA; step children, David Rea (Andrea) of PA and Katherine Galm (Christopher) of VA; seven grandchildren, Tyler Currence, Natalie VanderHoek, Wesley Currence, Andrew Rea, Lucie Rea, Spencer Galm, and Charlotte Galm; and one great grandchild, Arie VanderHoek.

Contributions can be made in her name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 12, 2019