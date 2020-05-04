Maria Rose Phillips of Stevensville, MD passed away on April 30, 2020 at her home. She was 96.
Born on November 8, 1923 in Riverdale, MD, she was the daughter of the late Nazar H. and Primativa Guerrero Casbarian. She attended school at the Academy of St. Patrick Catholic School in Washington, DC and the Phil Hayden Studio of Dance as a chorus line tap and ballet dancer with her twin sister. Mary then began her career with the federal government working for the Department of Defense in the Washington Navy Yard as an administrative assistant, then she worked at the Veteran's Administration where she would later meet and marry James E. Phillips in 1951. In 1964 they made their home in Stevensville, MD. Mary Phillips continued to work for the federal government as an administrative assistant in the personnel department of the Naval Research Laboratory at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD until retiring in 1970. She enjoyed painting ceramics and was a member of St. Christopher's Catholic Church and choir in Chester, MD.
She is survived by her three daughters: Tracy Ann Young of Stevensville, MD; Stephanie Lee Ullrich of Chesapeake, VA; and Christina Marie Zimmerman of Silver Spring, MD. She is also survived by her sister Marty Rubino of Key West, Fl; her four grandchildren Tara Schultz (Matt); Shawna Jones (Adam); Jason Young; John Zimmerman; Maria Zimmerman, and five great-grandchildren Mackenzie Schultz; Jamisenne Schultz; Liam Schultz; Claire Jones; Callan Jones; and niece Cathy Knox (Bob). In addition to her husband James E. Phillips, she was predeceased by her two brothers and three sisters; Joseph Casbarian, Carmen Seymour (twin), Pedro Casbarian, Victoria Evans, Rosie Casbarian, her sons-in-law; Ron Ullrich and John Zimmerman.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD, 21617 would be greatly appreciated.
All services will be private.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on May 4, 2020.