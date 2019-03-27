Mary Ruth Meredith died at her home on March 22, 2019. She was 89.

Miss Meredith was born on July 6, 1929, at home in Wye Mills, Md., to Thomas O. Meredith and Rosalie Shortall Meredith. She attended Cordova High School, graduating in the class of 1946. She continued her education at Salisbury State Teachers College, graduating in 1951.

Miss Meredith began her career in education in the Cecil County school system. She taught in Cecil County from 1951 until 1957, when she took a position with the Queen Anne's County school system. During her career, Miss Meredith taught grades three, five and six, and high school remedial reading. She was also a Queen Anne's County Helping Teacher and a County Title 1 Teacher. In 1996, after a 45-year career in education, she retired.

Miss Meredith was very active in her community. She was a member of the Maryland State Teaching Association, Maryland Retired School Personnel, Queen Anne's County 4-H All Star, International Reading Association, Upper Shore Reading Association, Salisbury State Teachers College Alumni Association, L&B Queen Anne's County Community Partnerships Board, co-chair Advisor Council and coach for Character Counts, president of the Queen Anne's County Retired Teachers Association, Chester Wye Board of Directors, Longaberger Basket Collectors Club and chairman of Queen Anne's County Fair for eight years. In addition to community and state memberships, she was also very active with her church, Our Mother of Sorrows, in Centreville. Miss Meredith was the executive officer of the Parish Council, president of the Altar Society, church lector and Eucharistic minister. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Maryland, NU Chapter, from 1958 to 2019.

She is survived by her brother, Tom Meredith; her nieces and nephews, Howard Meredith Jr., Kathy Hayes, Libby Meredith, Linda Meredith, Amy Hutchison, Tracy Meredith, Kevin Meredith; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Meredith Sr.; and a niece, Sharon Meredith.

Visitations will be held on Monday, March 25, at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A. in Centreville, Md., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Centreville. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Queenstown, Md.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Queen Anne's County 4-H All Stars, 930 Starr Road, Centreville, MD 21617.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 24, 2019