More Obituaries for Maxine Ritter
Maxine Joan Ritter

Maxine Joan Ritter Obituary
CHESTER - Maxine Joan Ritter, "Max" to those who knew her, died at home, in Chester, MD, on June 22, 2019. Max was born in Washington, DC on June 25, 1942, to the late Henry and Lily Swartz Schaffer. She was an only child. Max worked in the restaurant business a good part of her adult life and moved to Chester in 1977 with her late husband, George R. Ritter, Jr. ("Bruzz") where they worked to create their lifelong dream, a marina of their own. Max was an integral part of creating and financing the dream as they struggled side by side to obtain permits, build the facility and create a friendly, family oriented small business. Early on, Max was often the only yard help where she could be found sanding boat bottoms, varnishing or painting. Later, she moved to the office to write invoices, manage the bookkeeping and ensure the clients' needs were met.
Aside from the marina, Max loved wildlife and her dogs. She always had a beloved dog at her side and often supported animal needs and programs. Max was frequently seen with a dog in the car as she ran errands.
Max is survived by her children: George R. Ritter, III (Lisa) of Ridgely, MD; Robyn Adelman Ritter; Marla Adelman; Julie Cusick, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Caroline County Humane Society, 407 West Bell Street, Ridgely, MD 21660.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 3, 2019
