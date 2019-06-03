|
|
STEVENSVILLE - Mildred Anna Edwards of Stevensville, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Corsica Hills Nursing Home in Centreville. Mildred was 87 years old.
Mildred was the youngest of three children born to Paul Fuld Sr. and Mildred Fuld on Nov. 19, 1931. Mildred, for a number of years, worked as a supervisor at a Credit Bureau in Baltimore and then retired as a homemaker.
Mildred is survived by a sister, Marian Williams; nephews: Paul Wayne Fuld, Michael Williams (Tina); niece, Debbie Williams; two daughters and their husbands: Valerie Williams (Scott), of Chestertown, MD; Joann Willis (Tom), of Easton, MD; four grandchildren: Joseph Willis (Samantha) and David Willis, of Easton; Bonnie Wright (Steven), of Aurora, Colorado; Laura Wood Moore, of Skipton, MD; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her older brother, Paul Fuld Jr. in 2018.
A private service will be held at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 30, 2019