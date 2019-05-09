CHESTERTOWN - Millard "Ted" Reed Jr., 82, of Chestertown passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1936 to the late Millard and Florence (nÃ©e Waters) Reed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Reed; a sister-in-law, Joan Reed; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Crowley.

Ted is survived by a sister, Joan Crowley; three children, William "Jerry" Reed, Robin May and Jonathan Reed (Jane); and five grandchildren, Catherine Reed, Sarah Zacharias (Tony), Zachary May, Jordan Reed and Julia Reed. He also is survived by two nephews, Griff Reed (Kelly) and Hunter Reed (Lisa), and their children Declan, Hagen, Sawyer and Cohen.

He was born and raised in the Middletown, Del. area. Ted then moved to Centreville and finally, in 1974, he settled on the family farm in Chestertown.

Ted graduated from Middletown High School where he played baseball and basketball and was a member of the FFA.

He was a member of the MOT Jaycees and coached MOT Little League Baseball.

Ted sold cars for a brief three months but made his living farming and milking Holsteins. He was a well respected cattle broker and worked with Doty Remsburg Auctioneers. He played over-40 softball, was the owner of Ted's Lounge in Warwick and was an avid supporter of the Kent County 4-H Fair.

A viewing will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 13, in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main St., Smyrna, Del. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Compass Regional Hospice or Kent County Ag Center.

