CHESTERTOWN - Nancy Irmalee Usilton Hammer of Chestertown passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice Center. She was 87.

Born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Kent County, she was the daughter of the late Louis Aquilla and Marcella Kaufman Usilton. She graduated from Chestertown High School, Class of 1948, and worked with Townsend and Kane Insurance. In 1952, she married Marion J. Hammer. Following his retirement in 1968 from the United States Army, they moved back to Kent County.

Mrs. Hammer worked with the Board of Education in Chestertown for 12 years as an aide on a bus for handicapped students, but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a member of the Smithville Homemakers Association and the Golden Age Club and enjoyed crafting. She also was a volunteer for over 40 years with the Hospital Auxiliary at the Nearly New Shop. Mrs. Hammer will be remembered for her beautiful smile and easy laugh.

She is survived by a son, J. Gary Hammer and his wife Liz of Nanticoke; a daughter, Pamela K. Hammer of California, Md.; a sister, Anne Leary of Rock Hall; and a brother, William Usilton of Berrin Springs, Mich. She was predeceased by her siblings Luke Usilton, Mildred Faber, Charlotte Gagnon, T. Orville Usilton, Alvin Usilton, Bobby Usilton and Jimmy Usilton Sr.

A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, where a service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be private at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kent-Queen Anne's Rescue Squad Inc., P.O. Box 126, Chestertown, MD 21620 or to the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 296, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 14, 2019