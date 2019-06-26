CENTREVILLE - Nancy Jean Wright of Centreville, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Compass Regional Hospice at Centreville, MD, she was 77.

Nancy was born on June 17, 1942, in Worton, MD. Nancy was the daughter of Enoch Leroy King and Louise Geiser King. She married Arthur Wright in 1961 and raised three children in Stevensville, MD, where she lived until 2015, when she moved to Corsica Hills in Centreville, MD. Nancy worked for many years at Holly's Restaurant, Annie's Restaurant, and Fisherman's Inn.

Nancy is survived by her children: Margaret Wright, of Annapolis, MD; Patricia Jenkins, of Chestertown, MD; John Wright, of Centreville, MD; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren; her brother, Lee King and his family, of Grasonville, MD; nieces: Vivian McClyment and family, of Queenstown; and Sue Lagno and family, of Queenstown.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents; husband; and brother, William Crouch Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity important to your family.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. on Friday, June 28th, at Island Alliance Church, 510 Thompson Creek Road, Stevensville, MD.

Cards may be sent to John Wright, 102 Ridgeview Ct., Centreville, MD 21617. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 26, 2019