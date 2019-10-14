|
Norma Lee Haley of Church Hill Maryland passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 in her home. She was 76.
Born on June 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late James Floyd Ransom and Martha Louise Walls. She graduated from Bohemia Manor High School in 1961. She worked for many years at Tidewater Publishing in Centreville, Maryland retiring in 2005
In her free time Ms. Haley enjoyed spending time with her family. She spent many weekends watching her son, son-in-law and granddaughter race hydroplanes. She was a Nascar fan and spent her Sundays playing Bingo with her sisters and daughter.
She was survived by her children, Michael Haley of Goldsboro and Arlene (Donnie) Thompson of Cordova; her stepdaughter, Heather Garner (Mike); her sisters: Mary Emma Taylor, Janet Dougherty, and Faye Edwards; her grandchildren: Haley Thompson, Eric Garner, and Jamie Garner; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved companion of twenty-eight years, Roland Powell.
All services will be held privately.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019