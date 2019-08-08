|
Norman Franklin Cotton of Chester, MD passed away on August 4, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was 72.
Born on August 30, 1946 in Baltimore, MD. Norman enlisted in the US Army and fought for our country in Vietnam. He served in the Army and the Army Reserves for 28 years retiring as a Command Sergeant Major. Norman worked for Apple Ford as a director of Auto Body in Columbia, MD. He was a member of the VFW, Moose Lodge, American Legion and the Kent Island United Methodist Church. Norman was a strong minded person and loved staying busy. He enjoyed being on the water and would take friends & family boating crabbing & fishing from time to time.
He is survived by his wife Henrika Cotton of Chester, MD; daughter Denise Cotton of Reisterstown, MD; granddaughter Lynetta Porter; stepchildren Will Sauers (Jessica) of Stevensville; Rob Sauers of Bear, DE; Michelle Verbeeck of Centreville, MD; Juliette Verbeeck of Chester, MD; Grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his best friend Michael Ramina (Victoria) of Ft. Myers, FL.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10am-12 pm at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where a service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 14, 2019