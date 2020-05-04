Overseer George E. Pritchett
1948 - 2020
Overseer George E. Pritchett Sr., age 71, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A viewing will be held on Fri., May 8, 2020 from 6-pm at Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries 116 Liberty Ln., Chestertown, MD 21620. A Celebration of Life service will be on Sat., May 9, 2020 at 1pm. Services will be in compliance with the current COVID-19 restrictions. Letters of condolence may be sent & guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com

Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on May 4, 2020.
