Overseer George E. Pritchett Sr., age 71, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A viewing will be held on Fri., May 8, 2020 from 6-8pm at Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries 116 Liberty Ln., Chestertown, MD 21620. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sat., May 9, 2020 at 1pm. Burial at Mt. Vernon UM Cemetery. Services will be in compliance with the current COVID-19 restrictions. Letters of condolence may be sent & guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on May 4, 2020.