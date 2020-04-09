|
|
Patrick Goss of Church Hill, Md passed away on April 6, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center, after a 3 month extensive recovery from an accident. He was 64.
Born on October 5, 1955 in Baltimore, MD to Theresa Raffo Moran of Pasadena MD. and the late Timothy J. Moran, he graduated from Glen Burnie High School and attended Anne Arundel Community College. Patrick was a volunteer firefighter with the Ferndale Fire Department for 35 years and worked for the Department of Defense for 30 years.
He was a CPR instructor at NSA along with misc. duties, and a member of the Kent Island Lions Club in Stevensville, MD. After retiring, Pat worked at the Walgreens on Kent Island, and was a part time Uber driver. Patrick loved talking to people, enjoyed time with family and friends, traveling on cruises, and airplane trips to Disney World, Fort Myers, and beaches in FL, Canada, Bermuda, Bahamas, NC, Virgin Islands, Maine, and loved the fire conventions in OC. He loved the excursions to various destinations. His hobbies were collecting fire apparatus, and visiting firehouses around the world, to obtain pictures and patches.
Patrick is pre-deceased by his brother in law Brian Budzynski.
In addition to his mother, Patrick is survived by his wife Sharon Goss of Church Hill, MD his son Andrew William Goss, age 16 his sisters Heather (Jack) Moran Walter, Colleen Moran Budzynski, Kathleen Moran, all from Pasadena MD, three nephews, two nieces two great nephews and one great niece.
Special arrangements have been made due to the current social restrictions. Please join the family for a unique drive-by visitation, to be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 from 11 am - 1 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD.
Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, ex press sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows.
Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, Kent Island United Methodist Church and Ferndale Fire Department, 34, in Ferndale MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Apr. 15, 2020