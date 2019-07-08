Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Seman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Charles Seman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Charles Seman Obituary
STEVENSVILLE - Paul Charles Seman of Stevensville, MD, died on July 3, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice. He was 85.
Born in Gallitizin, PA, on Sept. 7, 1933, he was the son of James and Susan Message Seman. Mr. Seman served in the United States Coast Guard on the USCGC Chincoteague. After his honorable discharge, he began working at Westinghouse in the Air-Arm Division. He later worked for Koppers Co. and the Maryland Environmental Service before working for Anne Arundel County. One of his favorite hobbies was amateur radio operation, and he was known by his call sign W3CSU.
Mr. Seman is survived by his beloved wife, Dolores Seman; his daughter, Catherin McNicholas, of Stevensville, MD; a sister, Maxine Kinder (Bob), of Glen Burnie, MD; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul "Chip" Seman Jr. in August of 1970.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 12 p.m.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now