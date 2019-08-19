|
Paula Calloway Clough of Marydel, MD died on August 10, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice. She was 56. Paula was the daughter of Paul & Aggie Calloway of Centreville. She graduated from Queen Anne's County High School in 1981. She worked two full-time jobs; St. Benedictine School in Ridgely, MD, and Walmart in Camden, DE. Paula is survived by her husband, Randy Clough, of Marydel; her mother, Aggie Calloway, of Centreville; her brother, Vaughn Calloway, of Ellicott City; her daughter, Kelly Brown, of Church Hill; her daughter, Emily Roe, of Worton; and her two grandchildren, Brian and Bailey. A private memorial service will be held for Paula; however, donations can be made in her name to your church or favorite charity.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 23, 2019