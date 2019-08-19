Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Clough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Clough


1963 - 2019
Send Flowers
Paula Clough Obituary
Paula Calloway Clough of Marydel, MD died on August 10, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice. She was 56. Paula was the daughter of Paul & Aggie Calloway of Centreville. She graduated from Queen Anne's County High School in 1981. She worked two full-time jobs; St. Benedictine School in Ridgely, MD, and Walmart in Camden, DE. Paula is survived by her husband, Randy Clough, of Marydel; her mother, Aggie Calloway, of Centreville; her brother, Vaughn Calloway, of Ellicott City; her daughter, Kelly Brown, of Church Hill; her daughter, Emily Roe, of Worton; and her two grandchildren, Brian and Bailey. A private memorial service will be held for Paula; however, donations can be made in her name to your church or favorite charity.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.