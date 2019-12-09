|
|
|
My heart is breaking as I announce the sad departure of his life on earth of my amazing husband of 34 years, Perry Allen Stutman. Perry faced several major illnesses that tried to defeat him, but his strong heart, his strength and his courage, rallied his positive spirit and kept up the "good fight". He was well known for his dry wit and humorous stories. The only son of Herman and Lorraine (Titelman) Stutman, of Baltimore, born April 7, 1947, Perry had one sibling Myra Perel-Cerrone also of Baltimore.
The following paragraphs open a snapshot of Perry's education and career, recently discovered on his computer: "I spent my youth in various Baltimore neighborhoods with my family, graduating in 1965 from Baltimore City College and continuing my education at Baltimore Junior College. I have particular fond memories of my coach and teammates there - playing lacrosse and wrestling. In 1967 I began my cadet training at the Calhoun MEBA Engineering School as a Shipboard engineer. I sailed on many assignments initially serving as a ship's engineer delivering ammunition and bombs to our troops in Vietnam. While a merchant seaman I developed a tankship training course for licensed deck and engineer officers and constructed the original full scale working centrifuge system for oil treatment. In addition, I concurrently finished my college degree in Environmental Science at Towson University and successfully completed training for my pilots license from the FAA. The finale of my sea-going career was as Chief Engineer on the SS Cape Archway, which I helped ready to make seaworthy after an 11 year lay-up - for Desert Storm/Desert Shield.
Shortly after the conclusion of The Persian Gulf War and after retirement from active maritime service, I accepted the position of Engineering Section Chief with the US Coast Guard. As a civilian employee, I moved to Examination Branch Chief and ultimately Division Chief of Course Approval and Examinations at the National Maritime Center in Washington, DC. While serving as a Merchant Mariner, I was an instructor for the MEBA school in Easton for 14 years. It was during this time I met and fell madly in love with my lovely wife Shelia. We married and made our home in Queenstown."
In 2008 Perry tossed his signature Greek fisherman's hat in the political ring where he successfully was elected as a member (and President) to several terms as Queenstown Commissioner. He was devoted to our charming town and for many years was a member and past chairman of the planning commission and Board of Appeals. He was instrumental in drafting a Risk Management manual; an Employee Manual; and assisting with the community and comprehensive plans. He continued his service as Vice President (2013) and President (2014) of the Eastern Shore Association of Municipalities and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Maryland Municipal League.
In November 2019 he was recognized as Volunteer of the Year, and the official Queenstown flag currently in use was designed by him. Perry was also a generous and remarkable step-father to Bradley, Robert, and Bryon Callahan, and he was a devoted loving "Popeye" to 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He kept busy between careers and volunteering with his talent for construction and renovating our homes; co-owning (with his wife) Ladies Boutique and Tux Rental, C. R., Bottoms, Inc; Member and sometime "Santa" at Grasonville Senior Center; working on the Committee Boat for Miles River Log Canoe Races; and 'actor extraordinaire' of Church Hill Theatre. In addition, he was member and past officer of Miles River Yacht Club, St. Michaels Rotary Club, and Charter member and officer of Kent Island Rotary Club.
He adored his fur-baby "Sootie", enjoyed telling jokes and stories around early morning coffee at ROFO with Queenstown friends, and loved watching Jeopardy! And Perry Mason reruns.
A Celebration of Memories will be held in the spring to honor this accomplished officer and gentleman.
Memorial donations, rather than flowers, may be offered to Queenstown VFD or .
My heartfelt thanks to wonderful friends for their support and love helping us through this devastating time.
Perry has now sailed home to his Captain- Job well done, Perry. Amen. Fair winds and following seas, My love.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Dec. 11, 2019