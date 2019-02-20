WARDENSVILLE, WV - Phyllis Ann Martin, 75, of Wardensville, WV, died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at her home.

Phyllis was born on Sept. 29, 1943, in Alexandria, VA, the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Ruth E. Gant Cockrill. She was a 1962 graduate of Stevensville High School in Stevensville, MD, worked as a Toll Facilitator for the VDOT, a member of the Bay Country Moose Lodge in Queenstown, MD, Grasonville Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, and Knights of Columbus in Grasonville. She enjoyed her family, her dogs, grandchildren, and phone calls from her family.

Phyllis married Robert E. Martin on July 27, 1992, in Manassas, VA.

Surviving is a son, Charles Gordon "Gordy" Jones III (Chris), of Grasonville, MD; one daughter, Terri L. Baxter (Rabbit), of Stevensville, MD; three step-daughters: Cheryl L. Lindsey (Don), of Virginia Beach, VA; Robin E. Carpenter (Timothy), of Orange, VA; Luanna R. Broger (Billy), of Stafford, VA: two sisters: Alice Shaffer, of Winchester, VA; Cora Cockrill, of Winchester, VA; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and dear friends: Paul and Jeanie Parker, of Wardensville, WV.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara J. Cockrill; and a grandson.

A funeral service will be on Saturday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville. Officiating will be Pastor Don Evans. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery in Wardensville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for her Eastern Shore friends.

To view Phyllis's tribute wall, please visit: loygiffin.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 20, 2019