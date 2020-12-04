Phyllis V. McClintock quietly passed away on November 19, 2020 with family at her side. She was born on June 17, 1931 in Baltimore, MD to Floyd and Marie Hoover Booth.
Phyllis was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alfred in 2014 after 62 years of marriage. They met while she attended Western High school. Phyllis married Al, a newly commissioned 2nd Lt. in the Army after she graduated from the University of Maryland School of Nursing. They embraced the travel and opportunities that 20 years of military service afforded, especially enjoying their time living in England and Okinawa.
Her love for her family came first and she selflessly worked to provide for them, serving as the family anchor for all that life brought forward. Prior to Al's retirement from the Army the growing family moved to Bowie, MD. Phyllis began a cherished career working as a Labor and Delivery nurse. She always loved people and thoroughly enjoyed her 26 years of caring for her patients.
In 1995 she and Al had their retirement home built on Kent Island where they lived a wonderful peaceful life, visiting their children and grandchildren. During these years she enjoyed reading, knitting, watching the eastern shore wildlife, flower arranging and being an active member of the Kent Island Garden Club.
Phyllis is survived by four loving children, Dennis/Cynda Eades, Tucker, Ga.; Lisa McGrath/Tom, Kent Island, Md.; William (Bill), Fernandina Beach, Fl.; and David/Lisa, Metairie, La. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren
She was predeceased by her brother, Floyd Booth, Jr. She is survived by two sisters Joyce Marston of Sparks, Md. and Cheryl Wallace of Forest Hill, Md., as well as, nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her memory to a charity of your choice
