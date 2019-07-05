STEVENSVILLE - Pjetur Georg Petursson of Stevensville, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on June 25, 2019 after a heroic battle with cancer. He was 52.

Born in Towson, MD, on Dec. 3, 1966, he was the son of the late Asgeir Petursson and Bjorg Einarsdottir from Iceland. Pjetur grew up in Millersville and graduated from Old Mill High School and the Aviation Maintenance Technologies program in Frederick, MD, with an airframe and power plant license.

Pjetur had a passion for flying and became a private pilot at the earliest opportunity. His interest in flying was inspired by his father who was a professional pilot and a flight instructor.

Pjetur was a jack of all trades and had multiple professions in his life including airplane mechanic at both Lee Airport in Annapolis and Freeway Airport in Bowie, MD. As an aviation enthusiast, he also loved to travel and enjoyed working in the travel industry when he worked for Icelandair in Columbia, MD.

Pjetur eventually started his own custom woodworking business; Blue Heron Woodworks on Kent Island in Maryland. Those who knew him well have seen some of his beautiful products that included custom cabinets, mantels, dining room tables, and much more.

Pjetur was full of life and had too many interests to mention. His motto in life was "I can do it" and he always did it well, which was evident by all the things that he did and built. Pjetur was known to his friends and neighbors as someone who was always doing something interesting like building a satellite dish with his dad, building his own wooden kayak, welding and making cool things out of metal, or making jewelry.

Pjetur is survived by his loving wife, Svana Petursson; his daughters: Hanna, Hekla and Brynja Petursson; and his siblings: Steinunn Asgeirsdottir (Asgeir), Einar Petursson (Elizabeth), and Maria Asgeirsdottir.

A Celebration of Pjetur's Life will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent directly to the family, or to the Debbie's Dream Foundation with the mission to help cure stomach cancer (debbiesdream.org).

Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 10, 2019