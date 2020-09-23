1/1
Ralph Ringgold Cockey
1929 - 2020
Ralph Ringgold Cockey, 91, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born on March 2, 1929 on the family farm at Kent Point, MD, he was the son of the late J. Sudler Cockey, a farmer and non-practicing lawyer, and Frances Hoyt Cockey.

Mr. Cockey graduated from Stevensville High School in 1946 and went on to graduate in 1951 from Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College, with a degree in Biology. Mr. Cockey obtained his Masters Degree in Microbiology from American University. For a year he taught Biology in the Queen Anne's County School System. Having served in the US Army from 1952-1954, from 1954 - 1971 he worked for the US Army as a civilian in the Army's Biological and Chemical Warfare program, weaponizing food diseases. He then went to work for the State of Maryland developing pasteurization techniques to prevent the development of food diseases in crabs and oysters. He also was a pioneer in developing commercially viable soft-crab shedding processes. He was the author or co-author of many scientific articles. A long-term member of the Bethesda United Methodist Church, in Salisbury, Mr. Cockey was an active participant in the church's Methodist Men's Organization.

Mr. Cockey was an avid card player, specializing in bridge, canasta and pinochle. He had many friends with the staff and residents of Lakeside Assisted Living, where he has resided since 2011.

Ralph is survived by a son, Robin R. Cockey of Tyaskin; a daughter-in-law, Amber Cockey, also of Tyaskin; four grandchildren, Rose B. Cockey of Denver, and Elijah R. Cockey, Isabel E. Cockey and Guinevere E. Cockey, all of Tyaskin.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Sewell Cockey, who passed away in 2013, and two brothers, William Hoyt Cockey and J. Sudler Cockey.

No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held when pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Donations in memoriam may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 406 N. Division St., Salisbury, MD 21801.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com.

Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Sep. 23, 2020.
