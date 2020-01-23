|
Rebecca Anne Marquardt, age 76, passed away on January 21, 2020, at her home in Centreville, MD
Rebecca was born on December 14, 1943, to James and Bertha (Oland) Gosnell, in Olney, MD. She attended Lisbon Elementary School, Lisbon, MD, and graduated in 1961 from Glenelg High School, Glenelg, MD, the oldest of five daughters.
She was an excellent seamstress. Her love for people and interior design encouraged her career as a well known business owner of Marquardt Interiors. She was also very active in the community as a volunteer for the Historical Society, including serving as President of the Queen Anne's County Historical Society. Becky also worked to establish the Davis Foundation to preserve the Davis Meeting House in Mt. Airy, MD, a historical property deeded to the Davis family descendants.
She is survived by Ralph Marquardt, her husband of 47 years, her two sons, David (Maria)Grimes and Jeffery Grimes, 7 grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild and four sisters, Joyce Gilliece, Darlene Koch, Janet (Robert) Taylor and Karen Gosnell (Kimberly Corfield). She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on February 16, 2020 at the Goodwill Firehouse in Centreville, MD, from 2-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in her name to Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville http://compassregionalhospice.org/
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Jan. 31, 2020