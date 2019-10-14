|
Ret. Capt. Aaron C. Fisher of Queenstown, MD passed away October 13, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Lu Fisher of the home, and Pamala Thompsen (Pat) of Pokeamoke, MD, and Angela Beard (Rick) of Alexandra, VA, seven grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Viewing will be held at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm -4:00 pm. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Serenity Enhancement Center, LLC, 207 N. Liberty St., Centreville, MD 21617 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Oct. 16, 2019