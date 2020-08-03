Richard James Brusca Sr., of Sudlersville, MD died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at University of Maryland. He was 76.
Richard was born May 8, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA the son of the late Henry Brusca Sr. and Isabel McCloskey. He graduated from Abington High School and enlisted in the United States Army National Guard. While serving in the Guard he and Monica were married and lived in State College and Philadelphia before settling down in Sudlersville in 1972. Richard was a member of the Sudlersville Lion's Club where he served as president and zone chairman. He was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marydel where he served as an usher. Richard enjoyed traveling with his family, taking cruises, working, farming and talking politics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Brusca and son-in-law, Jeff Dwyer.
He is survived his wife Monica Brusca of Sudlersville, MD, daughter Lisa Dwyer of Sudlersville, MD, son Richard "Ricky" Brusca Jr. of San Clemente, CA, brother Henry Brusca Jr. of Jenkentown, PA, sister Margaret Mooney of Glenside, PA, sister Patricia Dillon of Spring House, PA, brother William Brusca of Horsham, PA, sister Mary Romanzo of Horsham, PA, three grandchildren, Megan Orr of Kennedyville, MD, Lauren Orr of Sudlersville, MD, Kaitlyn Dwyer of Aberdeen, MD and two great grandchildren, Cali and Mason.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 5-7 at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church in Marydel, MD.
Interment will be held privately following the mass at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover, DE. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Immaculate Conception Church 522 Main St. P.O. Box 399 Marydel, MD, 21649 or to the Sudlersville Lion's Club c/o Thomas Godfrey 370 Leager Rd Sudlersville, MD 21668. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com