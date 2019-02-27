GALENA - Robert J. Conover, "Bobby," 69, of Galena died Feb. 24, 2019, at home.

Bobby was born on Sept. 30, 1949 in Pennsylvania, son of the late Harry E. Conover Sr. and Helen McClure Conover. As a child, his family moved to the Pondtown area. He had worked for Delmarva Sash and Door, Hardwood Mills, Winfield and DuPont horse farms and most recently Pardoe's.

Bobby was a member of the SAL Post 246 and a past member of the Millington and Sudlersville volunteer fire companies. He enjoyed bluegrass, watching the Orioles, Ravens and NASCAR, decorating for the holidays, fishing and yard work.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his Chihuahua Mickey.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 24 years Lorraine George Conover; children Marshall Ellsworth (Stephanie) of Millington and Lori Ann Hadaway (Mark Dixon) of Still Pond; grandchildren Shelby Ellsworth and Tyler Ellsworth; a sister, Alice Hyatt of Sudlersville; and four brothers, Chuck Conover of Barclay, Harry Conover Jr. (Brenda) of Warwick, Tommy Conover (Gail) of Galena and and John Conover of Centreville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in the Betterton American Legion Post 246, Betterton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to SAL Post 246, P.O. Box 100, Betterton, MD 21610 or the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, P.O. Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 28, 2019