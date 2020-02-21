|
Robert Earle Lanham of Stevensville, MD passed away on February 14, 2020 at the Kent Hospice house in Chestertown, MD. He was 82.
Born on November 7, 1937 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Lanham. Robert was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His interests included reading, woodworking, duck carving and painting, gardening, and yard work. Robert loved to play golf and was a member of the Blue Heron Men's Golf League, here on Kent Island. For many years, Robert was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Bladensburg, Maryland. He was an active member, volunteering for any job, and also held the position of both Junior and Senior Warden. Robert graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1956. Robert served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from July 1956-November 1959. During his career, Robert was a design engineer for Goddard Space Flight Center and the Naval Research Lab.
Robert is survived by his daughters Sharon Noble (John) and Mary Lynn Wright (Robert); siblings Norman Giles; Judy Beavers; David Lanham; Debbie Gompers; Karen Goodwin; grandfather of Daniel Gambrill; Emily Gambrill. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Alice Lanham in 2017.
A service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, Maryland.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 26, 2020