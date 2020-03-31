Home

Robert Gordon Norris Jr.


1962 - 2020
Robert Gordon Norris Jr. Obituary
Robbie Norris was born on August 30, 1962 and passed away on March 28, 2020, at his home on Wharf Lane, where he was born and raised. He was the 57. He was the only son of Bobby and Genevieve (Sparks) Norris.

Robbie attended schools in Centreville and graduated from Queen Anne's County High School, in the Class of 1980, where he played Little League Baseball and Varsity Sports. He loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles and his first car was a black Trans-Am Pontiac Firebird. Robb worked as a carpenter, heavy equipment operator and as a self-employed roofing contractor, until the time of his death. He was extremely proud of his workmanship and the positive relationships he created with his clients. He was a true professional in every way.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by many cousins, loving family and enduring friends.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Apr. 3, 2020
