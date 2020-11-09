Robert James (Rj) Sheehan, Sr. passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. He was 71 years old. He was born on March 23, 1949 at Mitchel Field, Long Island, New York to Leroy Clyde Sheehan and Elvyra Jeanette Niosi.
Robert proudly served his country, first as a United States Marine during the Vietnam War as an aircraft crew chief and then in law enforcement as a police officer and, eventually, as a detective serving his beloved Prince George's County for nearly 25 years. Robert earned many accolades throughout his career and was proud to have served as one of the DC metro area's first hostage negotiation specialists.
He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, and the Yankees. He loved living on the water, living on Kent Island, fishing on his boat, and spending time with his family. He was a talented illustrator, guitarist, and singer and had a passion for "gee-wiz-go-fast" cars, especially his Kelmark Ferrari.
Robert is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa Rose Sheehan of Stevensville; his three sons Robert "Robby" Jr. (Erin), Vincent, and Colin Kirk (Kiernan); four grandchildren, Chandler Kirk, Brendan Kirk, Ezra Sheehan, and Micah Sheehan; one brother, Paul (Nancy) and two sisters Maureen Glovins and Laurane. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Elvyra, and his brother-in-law, Paul Glovins.
A viewing will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein, & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, Md. on November 15th from 2 - 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on November 17th at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Cheser, Md. Burial services will be immediately following at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Queenstown, MD.
. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Prince George's County FOP Lodge 89, Post Office Box 510, Lothian, Maryland 20711.