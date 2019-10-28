|
Robert Joseph Fogler, affectionately known as Bob or Pop Pop, passed away on October 25, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. Bob was born in Baltimore, MD to Robert L. and Anna (nee Wasyl) Fogler.
Bob graduated from Baltimore City College and the University of Maryland, both with honors. He then served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a Medical Corpsman. When he returned home, he received his Master of Arts from Loyola College.
Bob was a long-time resident of Grasonville, MD. He enjoyed many activities, including photography, biking, running, fishing, and traveling. He was a member of the Severna Park Camera Club and Annapolis Bike Club.
Bob is survived by his lifelong companion, Lena Pajewska, and her children and grandchildren to whom he was a beloved father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Catherine Merckel-Cahn, and his brother Steve Martin Fogler.
Family and friends may visit at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newman Funeral Home located in Chester, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 10am - 12 pm. Service will take place following the visitation. Interment will be at the Stevensville Cemetery.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Oct. 30, 2019