Robert Ward "Bob" Helvey
1935 - 2020
Robert Ward Helvey of Stevensville, MD died Tuesday October 27, 2020 at the Whitewood Assisted Living Facility in Grasonville, MD. Born on May 28, 1935 in Moorefield, WV., he was the son of the late Emory W. and Pauline Helvey. Bob grew up in West Virginia and graduated from West Virginia Tech. He also received his Master's degree. He married Patricia Jarrell in 1959, they resided in Glenn Dale, Md. Bob was an educator and taught Industrial Arts in Maryland's Prince George's County School System for over 35 years. In retirement they moved to Stevensville, MD on Kent Island. He loved fishing on his boat and crabbing with his grandkids. Bob was a master woodworker and enjoyed cars, especially his Prowler. He was a member of the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD. He was involved with his neighbors and a proud member of Doug's Daycare. He is survived by his wife Patricia J. Helvey of Stevensville, MD.; son Michael Helvey (Mary) of Burke, VA and daughter Karen Helvey Himebook of Lawrenceville, GA.; sister Kathryn Bone (Ted) of West Virginia and brother William Helvey (Barbara) of Upper Marlboro, MD.; grandchildren Matthew (Rochelle) and Robert Helvey, Taylor, Sylvia, and Kathryn Himebook; and his beloved dog Sir Bentley. A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Monday November 2, 2020 at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD. Family and friends may visit from 10AM to 11AM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Kent Island United Methodist Church.

For online condolences and directions see www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Oct. 28, 2020.
