Ronald Charles Carns, 82, a resident of Centreville, Maryland, former Marine and Baltimore City Police Officer, passed away on September 22, 2020. Ronald was born in Revloc, Pennsylvania on June 27, 1938. Son of the late Willard & Naomi Carns and brother Donald Carns.



He is survived by his spouse Beverly Graves; sister Shirley Monborne; son Ronald D. Carns; daughters Bonnie Delph, Kimberly Fontz, Bunny Carns, Leah Toth, Kelly Hollenbaugh, Erin Carns; and step-children Sherry Bortz and Bobby Graves. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



In his retirement he loved spending time with his dog Gizmo, scrapping, yard sailing and pestering the locals in the community.



