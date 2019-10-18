Home

Ronald George "Ron" Elasik


1945 - 2019
Ronald George "Ron" Elasik Obituary
Ronald "Ron" George Elasik, 74, made his way to Heaven October 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife Suanne Slye Elasik and family. He was a devoted father to Lauren Elasik Goodwin (husband Drew) and the late Patrick Elasik and a caring stepfather to Jennifer Slye Aniskovich, Jill Slye King, Juliana Slye Valentine and Joelle Slye Flynn. Ron is also survived by ten grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his son Patrick, Ron is predeceased by brothers Robert Elasik and Richie Elasik.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Oct. 23, 2019
