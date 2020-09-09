1/
Russell W. "Russ" Anstey
2020 - 2020
Russell William Anstey of Chester, MD passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 3, 2020 at Candle Light Cove in Easton. Born on February 7, 1930, he was predeceased by his parents Frances and Stewart Anstey. As a youngster, Russ was in Boy Scouts and was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. He began collecting stamps at a young age and had an extensive and valuable collection. He was a Life Member in the American Philatelic Society. He served his country as an infantry platoon leader in the United States Army.

Russ owned a glass company in Pottstown, PA for many years. When he retired he moved to Chester to continue his life-long interest in boating. He and his wife Lois owned several boats named Shearwater over the years and were active in United States Power Squadron and the Kent Island Yacht Club. One year he won the Maryland Yacht Club's DuPont Trophy.

Russ volunteered time at Estate Treasures and St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Lois and by a brother, Robert of Pennsylvania and Florida. Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr, Easton, MD 21601



Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Sep. 9, 2020.
