Ruth Amber Greenwood of Dover DE passed away Friday, Jan 10, 2020 at the Silver Lake Center in Dover DE. She was 62.
Ruth A. Greenwood was born April 2, 1957 in Chestertown MD the daughter of the late William Lee Winterstein and Elsie Kathleen "O'Ferrall" Winterstein. Ms. Greenwood graduated from Queen Anne's County High School. She worked as a waitress and cashier for the Triple T and T.A. Truck Terminal but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She loved butterflies, baking, reading and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her stepmom, Jean Winterstein of Sudlersville MD, two daughters, April Dawn Hobson (Robbie) of Ballard WV, Angela Dale Greenwood (Carlton) of Smyrna DE, three sisters, Kathleen Virginia Moran (Gary) of Sudlersville MD, Carolyn Lucille Minsker (Scott) of Townsend DE, Lee Winterstein-Weitzel (Jeremiah) of Marydel MD two brothers, William Courtland Winterstein (Beth) of Sudlersville MD, Wesley Clarence Winterstein (Ashley) of Sudlersville MD,and seven grandchildren, Brooke Hobson Williams (Jordan) of Ballard WV, Rob Hobson (Kelsey) of Blacksburg VA, Glen Hobson (Leanna) of Ballard WV, Kevin Tyler Greenwood of Texas, Romaine Henry of Chestertown MD, Travette Robin Harris of Smyrna DE and Alyssa Lucille Harris of Smyrna DE.
Services will be private.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Jan. 17, 2020