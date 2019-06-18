Sally Suffern Boden, 72, of Fairfield passed away May 30, 2019, at her home.

According to Sally's wishes the body has been cremated.

A Celebration of Life service was 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at Foursquare Church with Pastor Matt Crowl officiating. Burial of cremains will be at a later date.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Kent Island United Methodist Church with Bobby Timms officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Compassus Living Foundation or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Cards and memorials can be sent to: Daryl Boden, 115 East Lincoln Ave., Fairfield, IA 52556.

Sally was born July 6, 1946, in Sayre, PA, to John S. and Elvira Rhinehart (Smith) Suffern Jr. She married Daryl Gene Boden on March 4, 2000, in Chester MD.

Sally has lived in Fairfield for the last seven months, with previous residence in Chester, MD. Sally was a teacher and Librarian at Queen Anne's County Public School System for 30 years. Her hobbies and interest included gardening, reading, and doing crafts, most important to her were her faith and spending time with the grandchildren.

Left to share her memories are her husband, Daryl Boden, of Fairfield; daughter, Laura Joy (Armando) Tejada, of Fairfield; step daughters: Dawn Elaine Boden, of Colorado Springs, CO; Lori Ann (Chase) Spears, of Leavenworth, KS; one brother, John Samuel Suffern III, of Oakridge, TN; six grandchildren: Gabriel Tejada, Sarayu Tejada, Xavier Spears, Austin Spears, Clara Spears, and Aurora Spears.

Sally was preceded by her parents; and one sister, Martha Ellen Suffern.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at: behnerfh.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 19, 2019