Shirley Ann Stone Heintzelman, 84, of Grasonville, MD passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born on February 12, 1935 in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Grace Alley Dunbar.



Shirley went to secretarial school and was a secretary in Norfolk, VA. Following moves to Towson, MD and Upper Marlboro, MD she became a substitute teacher until she began her career with Mary Kay Cosmetics in 1972. As her enthusiasm inspired others she ultimately rose to Senior Executive Sales Director. There is no way to adequately describe the impact of Mary Kay philosophies and, through Shirley, how many lives were touched. This would best be summarized as "God First, Family Second and Career Third. In that order everything works and out of that order, nothing works." -Mary Kay Ash.



Since moving to the Eastern Shore in 1999, Shirley was active with the Kent Island United Methodist Church (KIUMC). She and Bill started several programs at KIUMC and loved fully participating in church services and events, and on various committees. Shirley was also an active member and supporter of the local community.



She is survived by: children Debra Shipley, Renee Stone Abell (Richard) and Michael Stone III (Peggy); stepchildren William "Duke" Heintzelman (Mary Ann) and Debra Heintzelman; grandchildren Michael Krakosky, Michael Stone IV, Megan Savastuk, Katie Kulandaivel (Sekar), Maggie and Kelly Stone; step grandchildren Rebecca, Crystal, Robert and Will Heintzelman; sisters-in-law Barbara Dunbar and Shirley Jenkins. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Bill Heintzelman, stepchildren Patricia and Steven Heintzelman and brothers William Jenkins and Donald Dunbar.



Memorial contributions may be made to KIUMC or Compass Regional Hospice.



Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 24, 2019