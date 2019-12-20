|
Stan "Jimmie" Polyanski joined his late wife Dreama the day of Our Lord December 19, 2019. Stan was a member of the 1953 national champion University of Maryland football team, avid crabber and fisherman, retired US Air Force officer, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved the Chesapeake Bay, and the small, bayside town of Love Point, MD where he drew his final breath. He enjoyed hosting family and friends and was known for some of the best steamed crabs around and raucous card games of Pitch. He is survived by his son Stanley (Leigh), daughters Felicia, (Dean), Julie and Paula, granddaughters Dreama (Joey), Erin (Brad), and April, grandsons Gradon (Mildred), and Dean Jr., and great grandchildren Vincent and Freya.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. Mass will be held at St. Christopher's Church in Chester MD, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 am with visitation from 830 am - 10 am. Reception following the service. Interment will be in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1130am. Donations in lieu of flowers or gifts can be submitted to Queen Anne's County (Compass) Hospice (www.compassregionalhospice.org)
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Dec. 25, 2019