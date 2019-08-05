|
|
|
Tammy Margaret Smith, age 60, passed away at her home in Stevensville, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1959 in Mullins, West Virginia to the late William and Margaret Carrico.
Tammy went to school in Prince George's County and Queen Anne's County where she graduated, Tammy also lived in Edgewater and Annapolis before moving to Kent Island in 1986.
Tammy loved children and children loved her, she most recently worked at the Kinder Garden in Stevensville, up until her sudden recent bout with cancer.
She is survived by her son, Clint Smith; daughter Shannon Smith; grandson Nathan White; granddaughter Lyla Grace Lewis; former spouse Daniel A. Smith; all of Stevensville; brother Lacy Carrico of Ohio; and late brother William (Billy) Carrico of West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug 12, at noon at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD. The family will greet friends for Viewing from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Aug 11.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 7, 2019