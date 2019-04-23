|
CENTREVILLE - Theodor Sattelmaier Jr. of Centreville, MD, passed away on April 18, 2019, at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Shock Trauma. He was 85. Born on Feb. 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Dr. Theodor and Elizabeth Benton Sattelmaier.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where a service will begin at noon.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Apr. 23, 2019