Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
CENTREVILLE - Theodor Sattelmaier Jr. of Centreville, MD, passed away on April 18, 2019, at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Shock Trauma. He was 85. Born on Feb. 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Dr. Theodor and Elizabeth Benton Sattelmaier.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where a service will begin at noon.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Apr. 23, 2019
