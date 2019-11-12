|
|
|
Thomas Leith Flannery Sr., of Sudlersville, MD died at his home on Monday, Nov 11, 2019. He was 92.
Mr. Flannery was born Jan 11, 1927 in Washington DC, the son of the late Thomas Joseph Flannery and Mary Howell Flannery. He was drafted into the United States Army and served his country during WWII. After his discharge, Mr. Flannery started working for Lifesavers Inc., as a salesman in 1967 and retired in 1988 after 40 years. Mr. Flannery was a lifelong Washington baseball fan which resulted from him working at Griffith Stadium as a young boy. He also loved gardening and traveling with his late wife, Virginia Flannery.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Flannery.
He is survived by one daughter, Sharon Andrews (Tim) of Sudlersville, MD, one son, Thomas L. Flannery Jr., (Eileen) of Homosassa, FL, and two grandchildren, Tara Andrews of Centreville, MD and Sean Andrews of Sudlersville, MD.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the National Wasp WWII Museum, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96679 Washington DC 20090-6679 www.waspmuseum.org
Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Nov. 15, 2019