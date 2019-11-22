|
Thomas Franklin Reed of Chester, MD passed away on November 20, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Severna Park, MD. He was 84.
Born on March 8, 1935 in Glenville, WV, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Blanche O. Lohan Reed. Thomas graduated from East Bank High School and then from Glenville College with a Bachelor's in Music Education. He went on to receive his Master's degree from Marshall University. Thomas became a teacher and taught for 33 years in West Virginia before moving to Maryland and teaching for 7 years at Queen Anne's County High School. He retired after 40 years in 1995.
Mr. Reed was honored many times as an outstanding band director and his bands were honored numerous times. His bands traveled world-wide. While at George Washington High School, his band performed at Carnegie Hall, and while at Queen Anne's County High School in Maryland, his band performed in London. The legacy he cherished most was the many students who followed his footsteps in the music field. Also, he was happy about the former students that continue performing in their communities.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Marita Reed of Chester, MD; daughter Deborah Reed and her husband Christopher Moffatt of Fredericksburg, VA; son Thomas Franklin Reed II and his wife Genell of Eldersburg, MD; seven grandchildren Richard; Amanda (Travis); Christopher (Stephanie); Nicholas; David; Jackson; Brody; one Great grandchild Talia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James A. Reed and his sister in law Anna Mary Reed.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9 am - 11 am at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where a service will begin at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kent Island United Methodist Church, PO Box 308, Chester, MD 21619.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Nov. 29, 2019