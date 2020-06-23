Virginia Rhodes, 85 Formerly of Chester Maryland passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born March 31, 1935 in Newburg, WV, daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson & Iva Mitter. She worked as a School Bus Driver for Queen Anne's County with 30 years of service. Virginia is survived by four children, Deborah Marriner Keene and Robert, Woodbridge, VA, Donna Parham and Dexter, Keymar, Md, Deanna Smith, Easton, Md., Douglas Egolf, Queenstown, Md; Five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Pearl Sines and Jim, Terra Alta and Evelyn Jennings and Buck, Scotch Hill; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Dusty" E Rhodes, Jr. two sisters, Ella Mae McKendrick and Mary Cool; two brothers, Clyde Mitter and Ernest Mitter. A Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store