Walter Andrew Kurtz of Centreville died at Arcadia of Denton on September 3, 2019. He was 87.
Born on May 20, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Carl John Kurtz and Frances Martha Cline Kurtz. He was a proud graduate of Southern High School in Baltimore, where he was captain of the football and baseball teams. He served in the United States Air Force and after his honorable discharge, began his career with the federal government.
In his free time, Mr. Kurtz was an accomplished woodworker, often building furniture or making detailed carvings of birds. He enjoyed camping and golfing and, in his retirement, volunteered at state parks in Florida.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mildred J. Kurtz; his children: Donna Pedrick (Richard) of Centreville, MD, Ronald Kurtz (Cathy) of Beltsville, MD, Karen Banda (Charles) of South Carolina, Carol Overstreet (Timothy) of Glen Burnie, MD, Walter A. Kurtz, Jr. of Texas and Stephen Kurtz (Kimberly) of Pasadena, MD; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 10 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Sept. 6, 2019