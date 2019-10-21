|
Wilbur Nelson Baumann, III of Chester, Md passed away on October 20, 2019 at his home. He was 70.
Born on September 6, 1949 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Wilbur Nelson Baumann, Jr. Wilbur graduated from Clemson University and was a partner in the consulting firm Basile Baumann Prost & Associates in Annapolis, MD. He was an avid poker player. He was a member of the and the Clemson Alumni Association.
He is survived by his wife Teresa Baumann of Chester, MD; sister Mary Howard Scott; nieces Molly (Kevin Caldwell) Scott; Suzanna (Eric) Gewirtz; Danielle Anne Peruchi; nephew Nat (Dorothy) Scott; grand niece Ashley Marie Thacker; and special friend Arianna Larrimore.
A service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at noon at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where friends and family may visit from 10 am - 12 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in Wil's name to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or the , 31 Hopkins Plz, Ste 1229, Baltimore, MD 21201
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Oct. 23, 2019