SMYRNA, Del. - William Donald Kelley, 87, of Smyrna, Del. passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Donald was born on July 26, 1931 in Massey, the son of the late J. Russell Kelley and Evelyn (Palmatory) Kelley.

A longtime Smyrna resident, Donald was a life member of over 40 years of the Clayton (Del.) Fire Company. He was actively involved with many functions supporting the fire company. He was also a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church of Smyrna.

Donald enjoyed his grandsons, spending time with his family and tending to his yard and garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Tyler William Gebhart; and his siblings Rita Savin, J.R. Kelley, Thomas Kelley, Gene Kelley, Norma Boykin and Kay Olliver.

Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Kelley; his daughter Valarie Kelley-Gebhart; his grandson Alec Gebhart; and his sister Eileen Dugan. He also is survived by Kyle Gebhart, who he remained very close to.

A viewing was offered on May 15 and 16 in the Clayton Fire Hall. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery in Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 West Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna, DE 19977 or to Clayton Fire Company, P.O. Box 1050, Clayton, DE 19938.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 23, 2019