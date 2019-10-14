|
Anna Elizabeth "Bette" Richard Fox, a long-time resident of Kennedyville, MD, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Homestead Manor in Denton. She was 91.
Born on October 20, 1927 in Templeville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Truman Henry and Anna Victoria Anderson Richard. She graduated from Greensboro High School, class of 1944, and Beacom Business School. She married Norman Ellis Fox in 1952 and they raised their family on their farm in Kennedyville, MD. Mrs. Fox worked as secretary to the assistant director of research at Hercules, Inc. in Wilmington from 1944 to 1952. She later went to work with Agway Area Office in Galena.
Mrs. Fox was a member of Kennedyville United Methodist Church and volunteered with parents, guardians and friends at the Holly Center in Salisbury. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Fox is survived by her daughters, Norma Lynn Fox of Potomac, MD and Susan Elizabeth Fox of Phoenix, AZ; son, Richard David Fox of Salisbury, MD; grandson, Lewis Citrenbaum of Prescott, AZ; son-in law Marko Slusarczuk, of Potomac, MD; brothers, Mervin Richard of Marydel, MD and James Richard of Dover, DE and sister, Dorothy Shahan of Smyrna, DE.
She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Ellis Fox, and siblings T. Charles Richard, Alfred Richard, Beatrice Wisk, William Richard, June Faulkner, Harvey Richard, Carlton Richard, Kathryn Covington and George Richard.
Services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Kennedyville United Methodist Church at 12:00 pm.
Interment will be in St. Paul's Church Cemetery, following the service.
Published in The Times-Record on Oct. 16, 2019